Tyler Herro’s Absence Could Have Impact on These 3 NBA Teams
The Miami Heat will miss their star guard, Tyler Herro, for a chunk of games at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
As the Heat gathered for NBA Media Day on Monday, Herro told reporters that his timetable for a return is set at 8-12 weeks. He won’t be on the court for the start of the new hoops year.
Herro landed in an unfortunate trend this offseason. During a pre-camp workout, he went down with an ankle injury. It’s a tough hit for Herro, who battled with a foot-related setback throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
A previous report from ESPN suggested that Herro was expected to miss “approximately” the first 12 games of the season. A 12-game stretch is notable, but missing training camp after a roster shakeup over the past season is certainly a big blow for the Heat as well.
The Heat Take an Unfortunate Hit
Without Jimmy Butler on board, the Heat are relying heavily on its homegrown stars, Bam Adebayo and Herro. In the absence of the traded Jimmy Butler, the Heat have question marks surrounding their ability to compete for an NBA title with or without Herro healthy.
In recent seasons, the Heat have found themselves in the NBA’s Play-In picture. They have managed to make the playoffs through the tournament several times, making them a notable threat for any team they face in that situation.
Now that the Heat are set to start the season with a setback in place, a few teams will benefit the most.
Which Teams Benefit From Herro’s Setback?
1. Indiana Pacers
It’s hard to gauge where the Pacers will end up in 2025-2026. Over the past two seasons, they’ve been one of the biggest threats in the East, winning the entire conference last season. Next season, they won’t have Tyrese Haliburton on the court. The star guard tore his Achilles during the NBA Finals.
The Pacers might not finish as high as No. 4. A Play-In battle might not be out of the question for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
2. Atlanta Hawks
Similar to the Heat, the Hawks are very familiar with the NBA Play-In Tournament. On paper, the Hawks are much improved. Many will project Atlanta to end within the top-six, but on paper doesn’t always translate to a pretty product on the court. To start the year, the Hawks might not have to worry much about the Heat.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
Who knows who the Sixers will be in 2025-2026. Last year, they ended a seven-year playoff streak with a spot in the NBA Draft Lottery, despite dishing out hundreds of millions of dollars to several players. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey battled injuries.
Two of them are still questionable heading into the season. It’s not far-fetched to believe the Sixers will be hovering around the Play-In again, especially since they faced the Heat in the tournament two years ago with Maxey and Embiid. The Sixers might need all the help they can get from other teams’ setbacks.