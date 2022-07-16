VIRAL: Tyler Herro Has New Tattoos

On Friday, a photo of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is going viral on Twitter, because he has new tattoos.

The photo was originally shared by Instagram user @shotbyretro6, and was reposted by Bleacher Report on Twitter.

Herro has been in the NBA for three seasons after a stellar season at Kentucky.

He was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he has helped the Heat make the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons.

In 2020 (Herro's rookie year), the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time since they had LeBron James.

In 2021, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, and this past season they lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They went all the way to Game 7, but lost on their home floor.

The Celtics lost in the Finals to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Herro won the 6th Man of The Year Award this season, and he averaged an impressive 20.7 points per game on nearly 40% shooting the three-point range.

The Heat have an impressive roster with Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

They have been on the cusp of winning an NBA Championship over the last few seasons, and there is no question that they will once again be a contender this season.

Herro is just 22-years-old, and is only getting better, so he could be an All-Star one day.