Tyler Herro's Bold Quote About His Future

On Tuesday, Tyler Herro was asked about being a starter next season (he was the 2022 6th Man of The Year). The Miami Heat lost in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics, who will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat had their season come to an end on Sunday night when they lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 100-96.  

On Tuesday, the players had their exit interviews, and 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro was asked about becoming a starter. 

"Yeah for sure," Herro said of if starting next season was important, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "In some way I would like to start. I think I've earned it."

Herro averaged over 20 points per game off the bench for the Heat, so he was one of the most important players on the entire roster. 

The team finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and were just one game away from the NBA Finals.  

In 2019, Herro was drafted out of Kentucky, and the Heat have been in the playoffs every single season that he has been with the organization. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

