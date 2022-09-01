Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet After Donovan Mitchell Got Traded

On Thursday, the NBA world is freaking out over the fact that three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell has been traded.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the deal sends Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wojnarowski: "Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN."

Mitchell had been rumored to be on the radar of several teams, and two of the most talked about teams were the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

If a deal were to have happened between the Jazz and Heat, 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro more than likely would have been traded.

Therefore, Herro's tweet on Thursday (right after the news came out about Mitchell going to the Cavs) is quite intriguing.

Herro's tweet: "Nahhh keep that same energy.."

Herro was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, and he has spent all three seasons that he has been in the NBA in Miami.

In 2020, he was one of the best rookies in the league, and helped the Heat make it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers).

This past season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in 66 games (in 56 of them he came off of the bench).

The Heat were the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, and they made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference before losing to the Boston Celtics.