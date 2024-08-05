Tyrese Haliburton Sends Instagram Message To Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards are currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Monday, Edwards is celebrating his 23rd birthday (he is the youngest player on the roster).
Many people have wished the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar a happy birthday, and one person who sent out a message was Haliburton (via his Instagram story).
Haliburton wrote: "Happy birthday nephew @theanthonyedwards_"
Haliburton and Edwards are both among the best young guards in the NBA.
They are also participating in their first Olympics.
NBA players spending time together (at the Olympics) as teammates will likely improve their friendship, which is always a fun thing for fans to get to watch.
Via ClutchPoints: "Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton pull up for the 50 years of USA Basketball celebration 🔥"
Haliburton is coming off an excellent season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games for the Indiana Pacers.
He led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season.
Meanwhile, Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is coming off his fourth year with Minnesota.
He finished this past season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
