Skip to main content
Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

Tyrese Haliburton sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers.

The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers made a big trade on Tuesday that sent two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis from Indiana to Sacramento. 

One of the big pieces in the trade was 21-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, who sent out a tweet after getting traded and his post can be seen embedded below.  

Haliburton tweeted: "Sacramento, I love y’all! Can’t put all my feelings into words yet, but know I’m forever grateful and appreciative of each and every one of you." 

The Kings are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-36 record in 56 games. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the NBA.  

As for the Pacers, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-37 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17118036_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

36 seconds ago
USATSI_17459202_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17070258_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Veteran Player

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17470564_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Officially Announce Big Trade

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The Cavs Trade For Caris LeVert

17 minutes ago