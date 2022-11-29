Tyrese Haliburton's Viral 3-Word Tweet After The Pacers Beat The Lakers

On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115 in California.

Coming into the season, the Pacers had been expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA.

However, with the win over the Lakers, they have now improved to 12-8 in their first 20 games.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 7-3 in their last ten games.

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the play of Tyrese Haliburton.

The former 11th overall pick had 24 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists in the win over the Lakers.

He's been putting up All-Star numbers this season with averages of 19.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

After the game, he sent out a three-word tweet that has over 12,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Haliburton tweeted: "I like us."

Even though it's such a simple tweet, it points to the fact that the Pacers appear to have such good chemistry.

They came into the season with no expectations from the fans and media but look like a team that will make the NBA Playoffs.

In addition to Haliburton, Myles Turner has been playing outstanding with averages of 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest (on 54.4% shooting from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range).

Buddy Hield is also averaging 17.1 points per contest.

The Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings in California.