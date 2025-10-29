Tyrese Maxey Lands Allen Iverson Comparison From Ex-NBA Star
Tyrese Maxey’s first four games of the 2025-2026 NBA season have changed the conversations surrounding his name.
Last season, Maxey found himself out of the NBA All-Star picture after making the big game for the first time in his career two seasons ago. This year, Maxey is viewed as an early All-Star candidate and beyond.
According to former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague, Maxey is his way-too-early MVP selection.
“This kid is amazing,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast.
“He is the new Allen Iverson in Philly. He’s the new Iverson, bro. He’s getting 30 shots up… Killing. He in the MVP hunt right now! We’re going to have to go ahead and put him in a different conversation.”
When Allen Iverson played for the Sixers, he was famous for being the team’s undersized guard who could score on all levels, and rarely took time off on the bench. Maxey has landed the comparison before, but MVP talk wasn’t really as common as it’s been through the first week of action.
So far, Maxey hasn’t seen the court for fewer than 41 minutes in a single game. During the Sixers’ opener against the Boston Celtics, Maxey produced 40 points in 41 minutes of action. He added six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in the one-point victory.
When the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets for their opener, Maxey struggled with his shot, shooting 35 percent from the field. Yet, he still collected 28 points and dished out nine assists in a four-point win.
The Sixers fired up a back-to-back set on Monday, beginning with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. Maxey accounted for 43 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes.
The Tuesday night matchup on the road against the Washington Wizards included an impressive comeback victory for the Sixers. With overtime required to settle the score, the Sixers trotted Maxey out on the court for 47 minutes. He finished the game with 39 points, 10 assists, and three rebounds.
Through the Sixers’ first week of action, Maxey has averaged 37.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He’s shooting 46 percent from the field and knocking down threes at a 38 percent clip.
