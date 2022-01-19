Skip to main content
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Pistons

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Pistons

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Detroit Pistons 102-86 at home on Tuesday evening, and Klay Thompson had his best game of the season. 

The five-time All-Star was playing in only fifth game in over two seasons, and he went off for 21 points in just 22 minutes. 

He also shot 6/13 from the field, and 3/8 from the three-point range. 

Thompson spoke to reporters after the game, and a clip from his postgame presser can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

"Just to be able to run up and down the court again, and shoot the ball, play defense, I had a great time tonight," Thompson told reporters after the game. "I wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, that was fun."

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17527348_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Pistons

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17512434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Game With Wizards

1 minute ago
USATSI_17527253_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

2 minutes ago
USATSI_12285260_168388303_lowres
News

The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Trade

3 minutes ago
USATSI_11474930_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16419501_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Bucks Game

6 minutes ago
USATSI_16197848_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

2 hours ago