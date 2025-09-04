Unfortunate Reality for Jonathan Kuminga Emerges in NBA Prediction
Soon, the Golden State Warriors will have to resolve their Jonathan Kuminga situation.
By now, many would’ve expected Kuminga to be re-signed on a comfortable multi-year deal—or traded to another organization as rumors flew off the shelves back in July.
Unfortunately for both parties involved, agreements can’t be made. Kuminga, a restricted free agent, wants to break the bank—or earn a temporary deal that he has flexibility with after year one.
The Warriors seem to value Kuminga, but they reportedly want flexibility on their side with a team option. Since both sides want control, a deal can’t be made currently.
via NBC Sports Bay Area: The one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer remains the most attractive offer to Kuminga at the moment, sources continue to tell NBC Sports Bay Area. The Warriors have offered a two-year contract worth roughly $45 million, but are holding strong to a team option for the second year, while Kuminga and his camp have made it clear they want a player option for Year 2.
NBA Writer Predicts Kuminga’s Ultimate Choice
“The Warriors don't budge, and Kuminga ends up taking the offer he doesn't like, which is probably the best decision he can make under the circumstances,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote.
Kuminga isn’t the only restricted free agent taking his signing day to the buzzer-beater, but the time for everybody is almost up.
The 22-year-old is in great shape from a timeline standpoint. He’s the same age as some rookies in the league, yet he carries four years of experience with him, including a championship season he played 70 games in.
There’s no doubt Kuminga is productive, but his demand on the market isn’t exactly low. The value on Kuminga dropped slightly in 2024-2025 due to his dip in usage.
After starting a career-high 46 games in 74 matchups two years ago, Kuminga came off the bench for all but 10 of the 47 games he played, averaging two fewer minutes.
The Warriors got good use out of Kuminga last year. He posted averages of 15.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. In the playoffs, he averaged 15 points off the bench in eight games.
Any decision will be a gamble for either side. Even if Kuminga took the reportedly unlikable offer, he could still make over $20 million and potentially hit the open market as early as next year.
It might not be the situation he wants, but it could be his reality.