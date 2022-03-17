Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

FINAL UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Update: Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for the game. 

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.     

All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.       

The Warriors come into the game on a roll as they are on a four-game winning streak, and are 47-22 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and currently the third seed in the Western Conference.  

Wiggins made the first All-Star Game of his career last month.     

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_17674406
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Rockets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17445780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago