Update Emerges on Kevin Durant’s Potential NBA Free Agency
The Houston Rockets made a major move this summer by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.
Durant could soon become a free agent, but a recent update on the superstar’s future suggests that an extension with the Rockets could very well be in his future.
“The belief persists that Durant, meanwhile, will eventually land a contract extension from his new team,” Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line’ reports.
This season, Durant is slated to make $54.7 million. He’s still playing on the four-year deal he inked with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2022.
If Durant inks an extension with the Rockets, it could be the maximum $122 million deal over two years that he’s currently eligible for.
It’s been years since Durant has tested the open market. After his final season with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-2019, Durant became a free agent and entertained offers from multiple teams. Ultimately, he ended up on the Brooklyn Nets.
By now, everybody is aware of the Brooklyn superteam and saw how it flopped. Durant ended up forcing his way out during the 2022-2023 season, landing with the Suns, who were attempting to implement the super-team strategy.
Last season was Durant’s second full season with the Suns. He appeared in 62 games, averaging 36.5 minutes on the court. The veteran forward produced 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting 53 percent from the field.
The Suns missed the playoffs after getting swept one year prior. As expected, Durant was on the trade block once again, after it was rumored he was close to getting traded at the 2025 deadline.
In the event the Rockets don’t get an extension done with Durant, he’ll certainly gain enough interest in free agency to earn another big payday, whether it’s short or long-term. Although Durant is 36 with an injury history, he’s still producing at an All-Star level.
But considering everything the Rockets gave up in order to land him, it’s in Houston’s best interest to secure some longer-term agreement with the superstar forward, as they hunt for a championship.
As for the questions looming about their homegrown player, Tari Eason, his future is “less clear,” according to ‘The Stein Line.’ With his rookie-scale extension deadline approaching in less than a month, there isn’t a guarantee that the forward will land a long-term commitment from Houston at this time. It seems the Rockets are still trying to figure out their full timeline heading into the new basketball year.