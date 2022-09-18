Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason

Skip to main content
Some updates have been given on Miles Bridges’ court date for domestic violence charges. Bridges remains a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets.

Miles Bridges, who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children and pleaded not guilty to these charges in July, has had his preliminary court hearing in California rescheduled to September 29, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Bridges, 24, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 19 and then had this rescheduled to September 7 before it was rescheduled a third time recently to the end of September.

The three felony chargers Bridges pleaded not guilty to include one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

As The Charlotte Observer notes, if convicted of all three charges, Miles Bridges could face up to almost 12 years in prison. Originally arrested on Jun. 29 in Los Angeles, Bridges was released on $130,000 bond.

Both the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA have released statements regarding Miles Bridges and the chargers he faces, simply stating that they are monitoring this situation. The Hornets did not rescind their qualifying offer to Bridges this offseason, meaning that he will remain a restricted free agent.

Prior to this incident, Bridges was well on his way to earning a near-max-level contract this offseason with Charlotte after having a career year during the 2021-22 season.

Regardless of the outcome of this case, Miles Bridges professional playing career in the NBA may very well be over given that this is no minor incident.

As the team noted recently, the Charlotte Hornets are expected to hold their media day on Sept. 26, likely resulting in plenty of questions regarding Bridges being asked. With his court date being on Sept. 29 though, it would be shocking to see the Hornets or league give any further statements or updates on the status of Bridges as a player. 

