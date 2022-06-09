Update Given On Stephen Curry's Injury After Game 3

Coming back from down 18 points to take the lead at one point in the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors did not have enough left in the tank near the end of Game 3 to take care of the Boston Celtics, losing 116-100 and now trailing Boston 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

To make matters worse for Golden State, Stephen Curry appeared to suffer some kind of a lower left leg injury during a play in the fourth quarter that resulted in multiple bodies hitting the floor for a loose ball.

Curry got caught up under Celtics’ big man Al Horford in the scuffle for the loose ball and was left screaming at the bottom of the pile in pain.

While he did stay in the game for the time being, Curry and the rest of the Warriors’ starters were pulled from the game shortly after with the Celtics taking an insurmountable lead with such little time remaining.

After the game, the two-time league MVP was asked about his injury and the possibility of him missing some time due to this injury.

“I'll be all right. I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. obviously in some pain, but I'll be all right,” Curry said in his postgame remarks. “See how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday.”

Unlike Games 1 and 2 of this series where there was a few days in between games, the Celtics and Warriors will only have one day of rest on Thursday before playing Game 4 in Boston on Friday night, putting Curry on a quick timetable for recovery.

“I don't feel like I'll miss a game. Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready."

Klay Thompson was asked about Curry’s potential injury and claimed that the team needs him on the floor if they are to have a chance in this series.

“Well, we need him if we want to win this thing,” said Thompson after the game. “I know Steph is going to do everything he can in his power to play. I am really hoping he's okay because he's our identity, and without him, it will be very difficult.”

As for head coach Steve Kerr, he gave no further updates on the severity of Stephen Curry’s leg injury, simply saying that the team would “know more tomorrow” in reference to Thursday’s off-day.

Now facing a scenario where they could possibly go down 3-1 in this NBA Finals series with a loss in Game 4, Steph Curry’s leg injury looms large over the heads of the entire Golden State Warriors franchise.

As of right now, this does not seem like a major injury that will result in Curry missing any time, but if he is not 100% for Game 4, then the Warriors could be in big trouble the rest of the way.