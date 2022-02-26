Skip to main content
Update: Goran Dragic's Status For Nets-Bucks Game

Update: Goran Dragic's Status For Nets-Bucks Game

Goran Dragic is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Goran Dragic is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Update: Goran Dragic is officially available to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Wisconsin.  

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Wisconsin on Saturday evening to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, and they will likely have their new former All-Star point guard available for the matchup.        

Goran Dragic, who recently signed with the Nets after being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, is listed as probable against the Bucks. 

The status of Dragic for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks beat the Nets in the second round of the playoffs last season in a thrilling Game 7 matchup at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.    

This season the Bucks are the fourth seed in the east with a 36-24 record. 

Meanwhile, the Nets are the eighth seed in the east with a 31-29 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
News

Goran Dragic's Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
41 seconds ago
USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo And Caris LeVert's Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
8 minutes ago
USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Bulls Injury Report

By Ben Stinar
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
14 minutes ago
USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Mike Conley Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
28 minutes ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
33 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago