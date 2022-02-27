Skip to main content
Final Update: Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

Final Update: Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Update: Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the game.    

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in San Francisco, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.       

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record in the 60 games that they have played this season. 

After missing the postseason for each of the last two seasons, they appear nothing short of a lock to make the playoffs this season and be a title contender. 

Thompson had been out due to injuries for the last two seasons, but returned to the lineup last month.     

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
just now
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17780467_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The 76ers-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
20 minutes ago
USATSI_17778052_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Goran Dragic Said After His First Game With The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar
20 minutes ago
USATSI_17315653_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
26 minutes ago
USATSI_13957971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
39 minutes ago
USATSI_17544183_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
41 minutes ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar
41 minutes ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar
42 minutes ago