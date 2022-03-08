Warriors Available Players Against The Nuggets

Update: Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game.

The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

The full list of players that they will have available on Monday night against the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as one of the best teams in the entire NBA, but they are in the middle of a slump.

They have lost four straight games, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

On the year as a whole, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games they've played.

