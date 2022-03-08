Update: Warriors Available Players Against The Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Monday night.
Update: Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game.
The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.
The full list of players that they will have available on Monday night against the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as one of the best teams in the entire NBA, but they are in the middle of a slump.
They have lost four straight games, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
On the year as a whole, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games they've played.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.