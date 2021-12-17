Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Update Reported About The Return Of Warriors' Klay Thompson
    Publish date:

    Update Reported About The Return Of Warriors' Klay Thompson

    Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported an update about Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported an update about Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

    According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Klay Thompson is not expected to make his season debut until after Christmas, and the report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chariana. 

    Thompson has missed each of the last two seasons due to injury. 

    Prior to his injuries he made five straight All-Star games, five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three championships in that span.  

    As for the Warriors without Thompson, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but are on fire to start this season.  

    They have a 23-5 record, and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best team in the entire NBA.  

    If they can get Thompson looking like himself, they have a chance to win their fourth title in the last seven years. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

    just now
    USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update Reported About The Return Of Warriors' Klay Thompson

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_15801173_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_16005575_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17102775_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Warriors' Jordan Poole

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16238607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    7 hours ago