The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Just Waived This Player

Update: Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Update: Jevon Carter has officially been waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are waiving Jevon Carter to open up a roster space to sign Goran Dragic (see tweet below from Wojnarowski).

Shams Charania of The Athletic (see tweet below), reported on Monday that the Nets are signing Dragic, a former All-Star when he was on the Miami Heat.

Carter was in his first season with the Nets after beginning his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

The 26-year-old played his college basketball at West Virginia, and was the 32nd overall pick in the second-round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record in the 59 games they've played.

