Knicks Star Reportedly Sitting Out For The Remainder Of The Season

Update: The New York Knicks have confirmed the news with a statement from President Leon Rose.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks have agreed to have him sit out for the rest of the season.

The article from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here, and the tweets can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski wrote: "Walker will be on an expiring contract this summer and that’ll offer an opportunity for the Knicks and his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports to work on trade scenarios in the offseason."

The four-time All-Star played in 37 games for the Knicks this season, and has averages of 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Prior to this season, he had been on the Boston Celtics for each of the last two seasons.

After being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last off-season, he was bought out of his contract and then signed with the Knicks.

