The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Waiving This Player To Make Room To Sign A Former NBA Champ

Update: The Bulls Are Reportedly Waiving This Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are waiving Alfonzo McKinnie. They will then sign Tristan Thompson, according to Charania.

Update: The team has announced that they have waived Alfonzo McKinnie, and that they have signed Tristan Thompson. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are waiving Alfonzo McKinnie to make room for the signing of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson.   

The report from Charania can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.  

Charania's tweet said: "The Chicago Bulls are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The move creates roster space for signing of Tristan Thompson. McKinnie played 17 games for Bulls this season – and now will be playoff-eligible to join a new team."

McKinnie was in his first season with the Bulls, and appeared in 17 games this season. 

He is averaging 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.  

Prior to the Bulls he has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. 

As for Thompson, he was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers last week. 

The Pacers released him on Thursday. 

