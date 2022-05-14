Skip to main content

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted During Celtics-Bucks Game

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet during Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and during the game Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.  

Mitchell and the Jazz lost in Game 6 of the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks, which was another early exit for the franchise in the playoffs.

As for the series, the Bucks have a 3-2 lead, so if they win the game they will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season. 

Last season, they won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns in six games. 

The Celtics are the second seed, so they have the home-court advantage in the series, and if they win the game they will force a Game 7 back in Boston. 

In Game 4, the Celtics beat the Bucks on the road, and at halftime of Game 6 they are currently up 53-43. 

The winner of the series will play the Miami Heat in the next round for a shot at making the NBA Finals. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15568071_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted During Celtics-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_18249036_168388303_lowres
News

If You're Superstitious Than The Celtics Are Going To Beat The Bucks In Game 6

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shot In Game 6

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Look What Ben Simmons Liked On Twitter

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_16004598_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest News On Khris Middleton Before Game 6

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
Chris Duarte shooting on Grant Williams
News

Pacers Guard Chris Duarte, Assistant Coach Ronald Nored to Serve As Coaches at Upcoming NBA 'Basketball Without Borders' Camp

By Scott Agness59 minutes ago
Tyrese Haliburton brings ball up
News

Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton to Ride in Two-Seater With Legend Mario Andretti Before GMR Grand Prix

By Scott Agness1 hour ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago