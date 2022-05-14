Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted During Celtics-Bucks Game

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet during Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and during the game Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.

Mitchell and the Jazz lost in Game 6 of the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks, which was another early exit for the franchise in the playoffs.

As for the series, the Bucks have a 3-2 lead, so if they win the game they will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns in six games.

The Celtics are the second seed, so they have the home-court advantage in the series, and if they win the game they will force a Game 7 back in Boston.

In Game 4, the Celtics beat the Bucks on the road, and at halftime of Game 6 they are currently up 53-43.

The winner of the series will play the Miami Heat in the next round for a shot at making the NBA Finals.

