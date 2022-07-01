BREAKING: Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert Traded To Timberwolves

In one of the biggest trades made this NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz agreed to trade three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves are sacrificing a ton of future assets in this trade to acquire Gobert, pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns and creating arguably the best All-Star frontcourt in the entire NBA.

Trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, the Utah Jazz are receiving Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap from the Timberwolves.

These first-round picks being traded to Utah are as follows:

Timberwolves 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Timberwolves 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Timberwolves 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Timberwolves 2029 1st Round Pick (Top-5 Protected)

There had been a lot of speculation over the last several weeks that the Jazz were going to be making a massive move, a lot stemming from long-time head coach Quin Snyder announcing his resignation.

Snyder’s departure from Utah set everything else in motion for the Jazz, including this trade involving Rudy Gobert, which signals a “soft rebuild” for Utah.

As of right now, the Jazz have no intentions on trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, but multiple teams have expressed interest in him this offseason and should the Jazz show no signs of growth following this massive deal, it is not hard to believe that Mitchell will be out the door next.

As for the Timberwolves, newly appointed President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly continues to put his finger prints all over this Timberwolves roster after an eventful draft night.

Now having Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota believes that they are a championship contender in the Western Conference.

Giving up an extremely large package of future assets to acquire Gobert, the Timberwolves have very much put themselves in the championship equation. Should they fail to win a championship within the next five seasons though, this could go down as a massive mistake for Minnesota.