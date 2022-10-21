Jazz And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Target Center.

Both teams picked up a win in their first games of the season on Wednesday evening.

For Friday's game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Jazz will start Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk on Friday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert on Friday."