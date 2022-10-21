Skip to main content
Jazz And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Target Center.  

Both teams picked up a win in their first games of the season on Wednesday evening. 

For Friday's game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Jazz will start Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk on Friday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert on Friday."

