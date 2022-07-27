Skip to main content
Utah Jazz Announce They Have Signed A New Player

The Utah Jazz announced on Wednesday that they have signed Italian basketball player Simone Fontecchio.

With Rudy Gobert being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason and trade rumors continuing to generate around Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz seem to be heading towards some type of a rebuild.

Looking to bring in new faces and add talent all around their roster, the Jazz recently agreed to an NBA contract with Simone Fontecchio.

On July 17, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Fontecchio and Utah had agreed on a two-year, $6.25 million deal and on Wednesday, the team officially announced that they had signed the Italian forward.

Fontecchio, 26, joins the Utah Jazz after spending the last year playing for Baskonia of the Liga ACB in Spain. With his Spanish club, Simone Fontecchio averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 45.2% from the floor, 41.2% from three-point range in 70 total games.

Playing professional basketball since 2012, Fontecchio has spent a vast majority of his career in Italy, but he has played in Germany and Spain as well.

Now a member of the Jazz, the 6-foot-8 forward will look to carve out a core roster spot right away given Utah’s position in the league.

The status of Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and others are all in question due to trade rumors this offseason, meaning that Simone Fontecchio could see the court early on during the 2022-23 season.

Unlike most “rookies” in the league, Fontechhio joins the NBA as an already established name from EuroLeague. 

