Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades

Not too long ago, the Utah Jazz finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 52-20 record, the best record in the entire NBA. It seems as if the Jazz would be a force in the Western Conference for many years to come, but some internal drama has broken the bonds of this organization and they now head into the 2022-23 season with a completely different mindset than that of year’s past.

Quin Snyder is no longer the head coach of the franchise after stepping down this offseason and All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both been traded, signaling what could be a long and tough rebuilding process in Salt Lake City.

With a completely new roster full of young faces, the Jazz now face a ton of questions about what is next for the franchise, specifically in regards to some of their veteran talents. Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley still find themselvs on Utah’s roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season and they have each been involved in trade rumors since the departure of Mitchell at the beginning of the month.

Each player offers a unique set of skills at their respective positions and various playoff contending teams have already reached out to the Jazz inquiring about the potential of a trade.

While no deal is imminent, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said recently on his podcast, The Lowe Post, that the Jazz believe each of their veteran talents are worth at least one first-round pick.

In addition, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne recently talked about the state of the Utah Jazz on ESPN’s NBA Today show, stating that the team could possibly take a step back and hold off on making any more moves until they figure out the direction in which they are trending.

Shelburne: “The Jazz are now doing a full reset and in conversations I’ve had around the league and teams that have talked to the Jazz, it feels like they have a lot more business to do. The question is when do they do that business. They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley. The sense around the league is that the Jazz at least feel they have deals for all of those veteran players – if and when they want them – where they would return a first-round pick for each of these kind of players. But my sense in talking to people close to these conversations is the Jazz are not in any hurry to make these decisions now.”

While they are going to be beginning their rebuilding process this upcoming year, the Jazz may not ultimately end up being the worst team in the NBA.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are all still high-level talents and when you look at this roster as a whole, Utah now has an abundance of youthful, high-energy talents at every single position.

The additions of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and others could greatly elevate this team and with new first-time head coach Will Hardy, the Jazz could potentially be a team many are sleeping on in the Western Conference and the league as a whole.

Their championship aspirations are obviously gone, but should Utah get off to a fast start and like the way things are going, Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Gay and Conley may all wind up staying in Utah.

Interest in all four players exists around the NBA right now and the Jazz have received offers for their veterans, yet management does not seem prepared to make any new deals ahead of the start of training camps at the end of the month.

The Jazz will very likely enter the new season with the roster they currently have, making all of their players key trade deadline assets for teams to monitor and talk about over the first few months of the 2022-23 regular season.