The Utah Jazz Waived Juancho Hernangomez

The Utah Jazz Waived A Very Famous Player
According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz have waived Juancho Hernangomez. The veteran forward has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.
On Thursday, Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Utah Jazz are waiving Juancho Hernangomez.
Hernangomez averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while playing for the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Jazz last season.
The veteran forward has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets during his career.
He became much more famous this offseason, because he was in the hit Netflix movie "Hustle".
The move with Adam Sandler was an absolute hit, and featured many NBA players but Hernangomez was the co-star with Sandler.
According to Keith Smith, Hernangomez has cleared waivers, so he can sign with any team.
