Utah Jazz's Kevin Love Expectations Shouldn't Cloud Reality
Kevin Love’s time in the NBA is winding down, but the 37-year-old isn’t ready to call it just yet.
Even after getting traded to a rebuilding Utah Jazz team, Love is looking forward to the 2025-2026 NBA season. Will Love truly continue his career with the Jazz? So far, all signs point to yes.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Jazz expect Kevin Love to join the team for training camp next week. Earlier this month, it was reported that Love and the Jazz have not “opened serious” buyout discussions so far.
Of course, that can change over time, but Love is currently gearing up for year 18 in a new city that is likely to be temporary for him either way.
Last season, Love spent his third year with the Miami Heat. After landing in South Beach during the 2022-2023 season, the veteran forward stuck around to help the Heat reach their championship potential. Unfortunately, last year’s major changes with Jimmy Butler sent the team in a different direction.
In July, the Jazz traded for Love, Kyle Anderson, and a second-round pick. A multi-team trade between the Heat, Jazz, and the Los Angeles Clippers was centered around notable names such as Norman Powell, John Collins, and Love himself.
Love is coming off a season where he appeared in just 23 games. Averaging roughly 11 minutes on the court, the veteran forward produced 5.3 points per game, while shooting 36 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. He averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
The five-time NBA All-Star may no longer be playing at that level, but his championship experience, along with many years of competing at a high level, could go a long way for a team that needs vocal leadership for their run.
Utah doesn’t make much sense for Love, hence the buyout discussion. While Utah doesn’t seem to be eyeing a breakup just yet, Love will be a name to keep an eye on throughout the year. It would be a total shock if Love and the Jazz make it through the trade deadline without splitting.
For the time being, the Jazz simply expect Love to show up and play his role. He just wrapped up a 99-game run with the Heat. Seeing the court for 16.1 minutes per game, Love produced averages of 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 41 percent from the field.