Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday
On Thursday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a twee that said: "Circle got smaller everybody can’t go".
Mitchell and the Jazz had another solid regular season, but they continue to come up short in the NBA Playoffs.
They lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks in six games, and Luka Doncic did not play in the first three games of the series.
Therefore, the Jazz had a missed opportunity, because they were down 2-1 in the series after the first three games.
This offseason, they have traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and head coach Quin Snyder stepped down, so there are a lot of changes going on within the franchise.
Mitchell had played for Snyder and with Gobert for his entire career (he was a first-round pick in 2017 out of Louisville).
