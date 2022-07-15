Skip to main content
VIRAL TWEET: Amid Trade Rumors, Here's What Donovan Mitchell Posted On Friday

VIRAL TWEET: Amid Trade Rumors, Here's What Donovan Mitchell Posted On Friday

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet on Friday. Currently, he has been involved in several trade rumors with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being the most reported teams.

On Friday, Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with just one emoji (a spider emoji). 

Mitchell is nicknamed "spida" and his Twitter name is @spidamitchell. 

However, the tweet is going viral and has nearly 9,000 likes in less than five hours. 

The All-Star shooting guard has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors lately after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz were open to talking.  

Woj on June 12: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN."

Two of the teams that have been the most mentioned are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.  

On July 13, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Jazz have been talking with the Knicks. 

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams."

Ira Winderman of  the South Florida Sun Sentinel had an intriguing report on July 12 about the Heat's interest. 

Winderman: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

Rumors will definitely continue until something comes to a fruition, and there are still three months left in the offseason.  

USATSI_18099249_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL TWEET: Amid Trade Rumors, Here's What Donovan Mitchell Posted On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15850973_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Here's What The Utah Jazz Reportedly Want From The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_10403449_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Former Clippers Star Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_16390000_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Decision On Deandre Ayton

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
Rumors

LeBron James Reportedly Wouldn't Want To Be Traded To This Team

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18010697_168388303_lowres
Betting

Latest Odds On Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17903358_168388303_lowres
Betting

The Latest Odds On Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago