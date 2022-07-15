VIRAL TWEET: Amid Trade Rumors, Here's What Donovan Mitchell Posted On Friday

On Friday, Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with just one emoji (a spider emoji).

Mitchell is nicknamed "spida" and his Twitter name is @spidamitchell.

However, the tweet is going viral and has nearly 9,000 likes in less than five hours.

The All-Star shooting guard has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors lately after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz were open to talking.

Woj on June 12: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN."

Two of the teams that have been the most mentioned are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

On July 13, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Jazz have been talking with the Knicks.

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams."

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel had an intriguing report on July 12 about the Heat's interest.

Winderman: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

Rumors will definitely continue until something comes to a fruition, and there are still three months left in the offseason.