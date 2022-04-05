Skip to main content
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted During The UNC-Kansas Game

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet during Monday's National Championship game featuring UNC and Kansas.

On Monday evening, Kansas and UNC are facing off in the National Championship, which will end the 2021-22 NCAA tournament.   

During the game, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Mitchell tweet said: "Bruh they need continuation in college…. Some of these should be And 1’s" 

The Jazz are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.  

