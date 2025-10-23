Utah Jazz Veteran’s Future NBA Free Agency Stock Climbs vs Clippers
When the NBA’s rookie-scale extension deadline passed earlier this week, the Utah Jazz didn’t have any new terms agreed to with the veteran center, Walker Kessler.
That didn’t come as a surprise. Back in September, it was reported that Kessler and the Jazz weren’t going to get a deal done. Nearly one month later, that rumor turned into a fact.
via @Tjonesonthenba: Sources: Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz are not expected to reach an agreement on a rookie scale contract extension. Here is why, and here is what it means for Kessler and the Jazz.
Next summer, Kessler is slated to become a free agent. He’ll be a restricted player, which will allow the Jazz to match any offer that Kessler wants to secure for years to come. The young veteran will need a strong season to maximize his potential in the offseason. Wednesday night was a great start.
Kessler’s Stock Rises vs. LA Clippers
The veteran center checked in for just under 30 minutes on Wednesday.
During that time, Kessler couldn’t miss from the field. He knocked down both of his threes, and totaled 7-7 from the field. Kessler finished the game with 22 points and teased a double-double with nine rebounds. He also accounted for four blocks and two steals.
Kessler’s performance helped the Jazz stun the Clippers and the rest of the NBA on Wednesday night.
Seeing as though the Clippers are viewed as contenders in the Western Conference, while the Jazz are clearly one of the league’s rebuilding squads, the lopsided victory in favor of the team from Utah was surely shocking.
Kessler, a former 22nd overall pick, entered the NBA in 2022 after stints with North Carolina and Auburn in the NCAA. He was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies before getting flipped to the Jazz.
During his first season with the Jazz, Kessler appeared in 74 games, picking up 40 starts. He averaged 23 minutes on the court, making 72 percent of his shots from the field, and posting averages of 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. By the end of his first season, Kessler was named All-Rookie First Team.
For his second NBA season, Kessler averaged 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 64 outings. While he appeared in a career-low 58 games last season, Kessler started in a career-high 58 matchups. He produced 11.1 points per game, making 66 percent of his field goals, and grabbing 12.2 rebounds per game. Since entering the NBA, Kessler has averaged 2.4 blocks per game.
Wednesday was a strong start to a critical season. While Kessler is reportedly “highly valued” and viewed as a “cornerstone” to Utah, Kessler’s best business decision was likely driving up his value and seeing the offers that come to the table next summer. So far, the stock is up.