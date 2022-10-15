Skip to main content
Utah Jazz Waive Former Trail Blazers And Hornets Center

Utah Jazz Waive Former Trail Blazers And Hornets Center

The Utah Jazz have waived center Cody Zeller, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Utah Jazz are entering the 2022-23 NBA season looking like a rebuilding franchise and making some roster cuts ahead of the start of the new season, the team has decided to waive former Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller.

In addition to waiving Zeller, the team also announced that they have officially waived guard Jared Butler and forward Stanley Johnson, two moves that had been reported prior.

Zeller, 30, was drafted 4th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats and he spent a total of eight seasons in Charlotte, averaging 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.

Ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Zeller signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and he ended up playing in a total of 27 games before being waived on February 8.

Signing a deal with the Utah Jazz at the end of September, many thought that the former top pick would have a very good chance to secure a roster spot, especially after the Jazz had traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert earlier this offseason and were left thin in the frontcourt.

However, after waiving Zeller on Saturday, the Jazz have made it clear that they will roll with the youth that they have in their frontcourt with Larui Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Udoka Azubuike and rookie Walker Kessler.

The Jazz will open up the 2022-23 NBA season with a new look on October 19 when they welcome back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to Salt Lake City. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsCody ZellerUtah Jazz

USATSI_17480723_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Utah Jazz Waive Cody Zeller

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19208733_168388303_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17436851_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Boston Celtics Waive Forward Jake Layman

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19209023_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors To Sign Ty Jerome To A Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19224421_168388303_lowres
News

Big News About LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17506155_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19233199_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Anthony Edwards Blocks Kevin Durant's Jump Shot

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12124589_168388303_lowres
News

Orlando Magic Waive Three Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19120344_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar