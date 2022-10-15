Utah Jazz Waive Cody Zeller

The Utah Jazz are entering the 2022-23 NBA season looking like a rebuilding franchise and making some roster cuts ahead of the start of the new season, the team has decided to waive former Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller.

In addition to waiving Zeller, the team also announced that they have officially waived guard Jared Butler and forward Stanley Johnson, two moves that had been reported prior.

Zeller, 30, was drafted 4th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats and he spent a total of eight seasons in Charlotte, averaging 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.

Ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Zeller signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and he ended up playing in a total of 27 games before being waived on February 8.

Signing a deal with the Utah Jazz at the end of September, many thought that the former top pick would have a very good chance to secure a roster spot, especially after the Jazz had traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert earlier this offseason and were left thin in the frontcourt.

However, after waiving Zeller on Saturday, the Jazz have made it clear that they will roll with the youth that they have in their frontcourt with Larui Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Udoka Azubuike and rookie Walker Kessler.

The Jazz will open up the 2022-23 NBA season with a new look on October 19 when they welcome back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to Salt Lake City.