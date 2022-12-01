Very Famous Guest Attended Wizards-Nets Game

Jay-Z was in attendance for Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 113-107 at home in New York.

Jay-Z, who was once a part-owner of the Nets, was in attendance, sitting on the floor at the game.

The famous rapper is from Brooklyn, New York, and he sold his stake in the team in 2013.

He is still a regular at NBA games and has been seen sitting on the floor many times over the years.

The game was a good one as the two teams were separated by three points heading into the fourth quarter (the Nets won the final period 33-30).

Kevin Durant led the way with 39 points, five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of action.

He continues to be one of the most consistent players in the league and looks to be on his way to being named to his 13th career All-Star Game.

With the win, the Nets improved to 12-11 in their 23 games, and they are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 7-4 in 11 games at home).

The Wizards' three best players all played well, as Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma combined to score 77 points.

With the loss, they fall to 11-11 in their first 22 games and 3-7 in ten games on the road.

That being said, they still look like a team who can compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Toronto Raptors, while the Wizards will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on the same night.