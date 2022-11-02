Very Famous Person At Bulls-Nets Game

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Chicago Bulls in New York at Barclays Center, and Jerry Seinfeld was spotted sitting on the floor at the game.

Seinfeld is one of the most famous actors in television history, and he is from Brooklyn, New York.

He came to the game at an interesting time for the Nets.

After losing to the Bulls by a score of 108-99, they are now just 2-6 on the season in their first eight games.

Before beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday, they had been on a four-game losing streak.

Therefore, they have lost five of their last six games.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, who was in his third season at the helm.

They have a loaded roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, but they look like something far from a title contender to start the season.

Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, so they had been expected to bounce back this season.

Durant finished his night with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but Irving had just four points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Over on the Bulls side, Zach LaVine led the way with 29 points.

They have now snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to 4-4 in their first eight games of the season.

The Bulls will now head home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, while the Nets will go on the road to play the Washington Wizards on Friday night.