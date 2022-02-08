Skip to main content
Very Important News About Klay Thompson Before Warriors-Thunder Game

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Klay Thomson will have his minute limit raised to 30 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday evening. 

The tweet from Slater can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Slater's tweet said: "Steve Kerr said the Warriors are able to bump Klay Thompson up to 30 minutes tonight. First time he’s been cleared for that amount."  

Thompson missed the regular season in each of the last two years due to injuries, but made his return to the team last month. 

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-13 record in the 53 games that they've played. 

They are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

