Very Important News About Klay Thompson Before Warriors-Thunder Game
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Klay Thomson will have his minute limit raised to 30 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday evening.
The tweet from Slater can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Slater's tweet said: "Steve Kerr said the Warriors are able to bump Klay Thompson up to 30 minutes tonight. First time he’s been cleared for that amount."
Thompson missed the regular season in each of the last two years due to injuries, but made his return to the team last month.
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-13 record in the 53 games that they've played.
They are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.