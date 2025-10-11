Victor Oladipo Addresses NBA Comeback Plans
Anybody watching the Guangzhou Loong Lions take on the San Antonio Spurs or the Los Angeles Clippers this week would quickly realize that the former NBA guard Victor Oladipo still has gas left in the tank.
It might’ve been a while since Oladipo suited up in the league, but the 33-year-old is still going and still out to prove that he is deserving of being on an NBA roster.
“I don't believe in age, bro,” Oladipo told ClutchPoints this week. “I know the world might tell me I'm 33, but I don't feel 33. I know I've been through a lot and you've got a decision to make once you go through a lot. It'll make you or break you, and I choose to be made. So I'm just doing my best. I'm challenging myself every day, taking it one day at a time, and enjoying the marathon.”
The veteran confirmed to the outlet that he has a goal of making it back to the NBA. And what better way to get back on the league’s radar than to show out on an NBA stage, even when wearing a CBA uniform.
“The NBA is where I'm supposed to be at. And if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready. I've been ready, if I'm being honest, but yes, I'm ready,” Oladipo explained.
Earlier this week, Oladipo accounted for 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals against the San Antonio Spurs. It was a reminder that Oladipo is still around and at it.
Then, in California on Thursday night, Oladipo had a chance to go toe-to-toe with the LA Clippers. He went viral for throwing down a vicious dunk, which was the cherry on top of an outstanding performance, which included 24 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Oladipo shot 8-12 from the field, and knocked down half of his three-pointers.
Entering the NBA in 2013, Oladipo was one of the most notable prospects in his draft class. Coming out of Indiana, Oladipo was the second-overall pick for the Orlando Magic. Right out of the gate, he started half of the 80 games he played, scoring on 42 percent of his shots, averaging 13.8 points.
In total, Oladipo spent three seasons with the Magic before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder. When he made it to Indiana in 2017, that's when Oladipo really made his name. Throughout a four-year run with the Pacers, Oladipo established himself as a multi-time NBA All-Star.
In 2018, the former NBA veteran earned All-NBA, All-Defensive, and the Most Improved Player of the Year award. While Oladipo’s All-Star days ended after 2019, he was still productive throughout stretches in Houston and Miami. The 2022-2023 season with the Miami Heat was Oladipo’s final run in the NBA.
That year, Oladipo appeared in 42 games. He averaged 26.3 minutes on the court, putting up 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
With Oladipo putting together an impressive showing against NBA-level talent this offseason, he should be a name that multiple teams could have on their radars. For the time being, the ex-NBA veteran is making the most of his time with the Guangzhou Loong Lions.