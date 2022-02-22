Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted About Steph Curry
Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet about Steph Curry on Sunday night, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Oladipo's tweet said: "Congrats to Steph for winning the MVP award. He put on a show."
Curry was the game's MVP as he went off for 50 points, and nailed 16 three-pointers, which is now an NBA All-Star Game record.
Oladipo made two All-Star games as a member of the Indiana Pacers, but has dealt with injures over the last few years.
The Miami Heat are his fifth team in the NBA as he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic in addition to the Heat and Pacers.
As for Curry, Sunday night was his eighth time being an All-Star.
The Warriors are currently 42-17 on the season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
