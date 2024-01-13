Skip to main content

    Victor Wembanyama's Honest Statement After Hornets-Spurs Game

    Victor Wembanyama met with the media after Friday's game.

    On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 135-99.

    Star rookie Victor Wembanyama had another stellar performance, putting up 26 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.

    After the game, the 20-year-old met with the media and shared an honest statement. 

    Wembanyama: "I've been trying to be locked in on every play. Every time I step on the court I kept my goals in mind, every time I dunk the ball I got my goals in mind. I just got that energy inside of me that's gonna push me to win."

    Reporter: "Can you share some of those goals?"

    Wembanyama: "Obvious ones, but the most important one is winning a championship someday, so it starts with those efforts today." 

    Wembanyama is now averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in his first 33 games.  

    He has scored at least 20 points in six out of his previous seven games.   

    As for the Spurs, they improved to 7-30 in their first 37 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

    They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 3-7 over their last ten games. 

    Following the Hornets, the Spurs will host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening in San Antonio. 

