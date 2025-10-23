Victor Wembanyama Posted Line the NBA Hasn't Seen in Nearly a Decade
Victor Wembanyama has the NBA buzzing on Wednesday night for obvious reasons.
The San Antonio Spurs’ big man put together a dominant showing, posting the kind of opening night stat line that hasn’t been seen since 2016.
Ironically, he did it against the last player to be on that list.
via @statmuse: Last two players with a 40/15 season opener:
Wembanyama made a statement on Wednesday night: He’s back.
Against Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama checked in for 30 minutes. He shot 15-21 from the field and went 9-11 from the charity stripe.
The veteran center dropped 40 points and secured the double-double by coming down with 15 rebounds. In a dominant all-around performance for the Spurs, Wembanyama was a plus-31 when on the court. He helped lead the Spurs to a 125-92 victory, helping the Spurs start the year with a 1-0 record.
via @TheHoopCentral: VICTOR MF WEMBANYAMA. WHAT ARE WE WITNESSING?!
Since entering the NBA, Wembanyama has quickly established himself as one of the best two-way players in the game. During his second season in the league last year, Wembanyama rightfully earned All-Star honors.
Through his first 46 games of the 2024-2025 run, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game.
Prior to Wednesday’s action against Dallas, Wembanyama’s final game came against the Boston Celtics on February 12. At the time, the Spurs’ center checked in for 36 minutes and scored 17 points, while coming down with 13 rebounds. Health concerns over the All-Star break led to Wembanyama getting shut down for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
His return was nothing short of spectacular. He joined an impressive list of now six NBA players in history to open up the season with 40 points and 15 rebounds. Along with Davis, the list is made up of Karl Malone, Walt Bellamy, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished that line on four different occasions.
This season, Wembanyama has a major task in front of him. While he’s on most major award watchlists from a personal standpoint, the veteran center will be looking to lead the Spurs to the playoffs for the first time in years. San Antonio hasn’t been to the postseason since 2019. They’ve been in the midst of a five-year drought. Wednesday night was a great start, but there is still plenty of work to do.