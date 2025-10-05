Victor Wembanyama Puts NBA on Notice With Viral Slam
Victor Wembanyama is back for the San Antonio Spurs.
The former No. 1 overall pick is healthy again and gearing up for his third year in the NBA. Recently, Wembanyama put his dominance on full display in a scrimmage, putting the Western Conference on notice as he enters the 2025-2025 NBA season.
via @TheHoopCentral: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA MY GOODNESS
Fresh off a silver medal run in the Olympics last year, Wembanyama went into his sophomore season with goals of leading the Spurs to the playoffs. Everything was going well for the star big man, who entered the NBA All-Star game for the first time in his career.
Not long after Wembanyama participated in the big game, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis that he received. Just like that, year two was over for Wembanyama, and he had to place his focus on the following season.
Wembanyama was fortunate to get cleared for action ahead of the Spurs’ training camp. So far it sounds (and looks) like the superstar center doesn’t have any limitations going into the Spurs’ preseason opener.
via @ClutchPoints: CHEAT CODE! Victor Wembanyama is a DOMINANT force in the paint as he slams it home
During Wembanyama’s rookie season, he entered the NBA as a heavy favorite to take home the league’s Rookie of the Year award. Wembanyama appeared in 71 games, averaging 21.4 points, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
Along with his scoring, Wembanyama came down with 10.6 rebounds and dished out 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he was dominant with 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game.
via @JaredWeissNBA: Victor Wembanyama is back to playing on an NBA court for the first time since his blood clot in February. Spurs are about to kick off their preseason scrimmage.
Last year, Wembanyama was rolling in 46 games. Seeing the court for 33 minutes per game, the veteran center was making 48 percent of his shots from the field and 35 percent of his threes, to score 24.3 points per game. He was also posting averages of 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks.
The NBA is anticipating a big year from Wembanyama. He’s already been a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for both of his runs in the league so far. As his offense continues to improve, some health in the luck department could help Wembanyama enter several major award races in 2025-2026.