Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle Contract Option Totals With Spurs
The NBA has a key deadline coming up for players on rookie-scale deals with team options.
The San Antonio Spurs took care of business on their end with two star players on Thursday. According to a report, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle both saw their options picked up by San Antonio. Neither came as a surprise.
via @MikeAScotto: The San Antonio Spurs exercised their third-year, $10 million team option on Stephon Castle and their fourth-year, $16.87 million team option on Victor Wembanyama for the 2026-27 season as expected. Castle was the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama was a 2025 NBA All-Star.
How Much Will Wembanyama Total?
The former No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft entered the league and made over $12 million as a rookie. The Spurs picked up Wembanyama’s third-year option last October, which will lead to him getting paid $13.3 million for the upcoming season.
For next year, Wembanyama is slated to make $16.8 million before he reaches restricted free agency in 2027-2028. Barring any unexpected changes, Wembanyama is unlikely to reach the point of hitting the free agency market. Even if he did, the Spurs would likely match any offer coming his way.
At the end of his current contract cycle, Victor Wembanyama would be at $55.1 million total.
He’s been well worth the investment for the Spurs so far, averaging 22.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.7 blocks throughout his first 117 NBA games. He’s already an All-Star and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
How Much Will Castle Total?
The Spurs have had quite a run at drafting recently. After landing Wembanyama, a player many believe could be a future MVP, they selected Stephon Castle fourth overall out of UConn. He was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2025.
During his rookie season, Stephon Castle made $9.1 million. For the 2025-2026 NBA season, Castle will bring home $9.5 million. With his club option picked up, he’ll take on $10.0 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season. By the end of the 2026-2027 season, Castle will have $28.6 million in NBA earnings.
Castle has a $12.6 million option looming for the 2027-2028 season. The Spurs have until October 31, 2026, to make a decision on that final detail of the current deal.
Throughout his first season, Castle appeared in 81 games. He produced 14.7 points per game, shooting 42 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.