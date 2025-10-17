Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle Contract Option Totals With Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs exercised their third-year, $10 million team option on Stephon Castle and their fourth-year, $16.87 million team option on Victor Wembanyama for the 2026-27 season as expected. Castle was the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama was a 2025 NBA All-Star. pic.twitter.com/QhgMK4giwu