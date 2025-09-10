Victor Wembanyama Wants to Spark Something Fresh in the NBA
Victor Wembanyama wants to see some upgrades in the stands at San Antonio Spurs games next season.
According to a report from ESPN, the young veteran big man is determined to spark a fresh trend in the NBA by bringing a supporters’ section to the Frost Bank Center.
"It's been an idea," Wembanyama told the Associated Press this week. "And now it's a project."
The Spurs are going the extra mile to support Wembanyama’s idea. It’s not as simple as Spurs fans showing up and cheering as they typically would. The team is reportedly holding tryouts this upcoming weekend.
via ESPN: The Spurs have announced plans for a tryout for a new "supporter's section," with tryouts for the group set to be held on Sunday. Wembanyama came up with the plan, which is loosely modeled after what he's seen from soccer and basketball teams in Europe and around the world.
Some hoops teams in the NBA have something similar, but not to this extent. It would be difficult to find a fan base that’s active throughout every minute of the game. In that sense, the Spurs could become the first.
Wembanyama comes from a different basketball upbringing. While a lot of today’s NBA stars play AAU during their youth days and go to the NCAA before reaching the NBA Draft, Wembanyama played in France.
The veteran big man was playing for Metropolitans 92 when NBA teams were gearing up to make him the No. 1 pick in the draft.
In the season leading up to Wembanyama’s draft day, many have suggested that there was a tank effort from several NBA teams in order to win the lottery. In the end, the Spurs ended up with the opportunity to call on Wembanyama.
So far, the Spurs feel good about their decision.
During his first season in San Antonio, Wembanyama appeared in 71 games, seeing the court for roughly 30 minutes per night. He made 47 percent of his shots from the field and 33 percent of his threes. Wembanyama posted averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game.
After his rookie season, the Spurs center was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year. His second NBA season was highly anticipated, especially after San Antonio made some win-now moves for their roster.
In year two, Wembanyama played in 46 games before getting shut down for the season. Seeing the court for 33.2 minutes per game, Wembanyama put up 24.3 points per game, while coming down with 11 rebounds and blocking 3.8 shots.
Wembamyama earned his first All-Star nod during his second season. He was on pace to become a Defensive Player of the Year finalist before he was ruled out suddenly after the All-Star break.
Heading into year three, Wembanyama has 117 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he has averaged 22.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks.