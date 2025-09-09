Victor Wembanyama Working With Legend to Become Bigger Problem for NBA
Victor Wembanyama already has the tools to be great in the NBA.
The San Antonio Spurs center isn’t settling for anything less than that. That’s why he’s called on one of the greatest at his position to learn a lesson or two.
Recently, it was revealed that Wembanyama has worked closely with the NBA legend, Hakeem Olajuwon. That will surely ramp up the excitement for the San Antonio Spurs.
via @BradeauxNBA: Victor Wembanyama on his IG: In the lab with Hakeem Olajuwon
The 21-year-old entered the NBA in 2023. Over a year before he suited up on draft night, Wembamyama was gaining plenty of hype for being a potential future Hall of Famer. The early projections suggested he was a rare breed.
So far, the Spurs’ big man is living up to the expectations. And that’s not an easy bar to clear.
During his first season with the Spurs, Wembanyama started all 71 games he played. Seeing the court for nearly 30 minutes per game, the big man averaged 21.4 points, while making 47 percent of his shots from the field and 33 percent of his threes.
Along with his scoring, Wembanyama came down with 10.6 rebounds per game. He averaged 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks, which led the league.
As expected, Wembanyama ran away with the Rookie of the Year award. By year two, he was already an All-Star in the NBA.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Wembanyama appeared in 46 games. He averaged 24.3 points, while improving his shooting to 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. The star center posted averages of 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game.
When year three begins for Wembanayma is unknown. The star center’s season ended early last year, as he dealt with health concerns around the All-Star break. In the meantime, he’s sharpening his tools with the NBA’s 1984 No. 1 pick. Wembanyama might be living up to the early expectations, but Olujuwon did it for an entire career.
The former Rocket/Raptor was a two-time NBA champion, NBA MVP, 12-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA recipient, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and was All-Defensive nine times.
It will take some time before the NBA sees what Wembanyama adds from his training sessions with the legend, but the Spurs' big man certainly has something up his sleeve. Soon, the Spurs will be back in action, searching for their first postseason run with the big man.