Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral

DeMarcus Cousins was once among the 25 best players in the entire NBA and one of the top-five centers in the league.

The four-time NBA All-Star was in the middle of a fantastic season with the New Orleans Pelicans (in 2018) when he suffered an Achilles injury.

He had averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 48 regular season games before the injury.

After that severe injury, the injuries began to pile up, and they derailed the prime of his career.

Currently, the former Kentucky star is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

Yet, there does not seem to be a lot of interest around the league.

A video of Cousins playing basketball and looking to be in great shape has been going viral on Twitter.

Based on that video, he looks ready for an opportunity whenever that may come.

It's not like he had a bad season last year.

The 32-year-old played in 48 regular season games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets and averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

He also shot a respectable 46% from the field.

During the NBA Playoffs, Cousins played in five games for the Nuggets and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

He also shot 65.5% from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.

There is no question he could still help plenty of a team and is a name to keep an eye on with the season tipping off in under a month.