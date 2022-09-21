Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral

The New York Knicks are coming off a down season where they went just 37-45 and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been the fourth seed in the east the season prior.

One of their reasons for struggling was that Derrick Rose missed most of the season due to injury.

The 2011 MVP averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in 26 games.

Therefore, they were without him for 56 games.

During the 2021 season, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Knicks after getting traded from the Detroit Pistons.

On Tuesday, the Knicks shared a video of Rose, and the post is going viral.

"I haven't felt this healthy in a long time," Rose said in the video.

That quote from Rose will likely excite Knicks fans (and NBA fans as a whole).

He was the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA (22) when he played for the Chicago Bulls, and the Bulls looked like they would be a championship contender for the next decade.

Unfortunately, the former Memphis star dealt with injuries that derailed the prime of his career.

That being said, he has carved out an excellent career as an above-average role player.

His last All-Star appearance came in 2012, and he has career averages of 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 672 regular season games for the Knicks, Bulls, Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and has played 13 seasons in the NBA.