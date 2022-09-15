This Video Of Russell Westbrook Will Have Fans Very Excited

Skip to main content
This Viral Video Of Russell Westbrook Will Have Fans Very Excited

On Thursday, basketball trainer Chris Brickley shared a video of a workout with Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook has been a hot topic over the 2022 NBA offseason. 

The nine-time NBA All-Star is coming off a season where he put up solid numbers: 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers went just 33-49, and after being seen as preseason title contenders, outright missed the NBA Playoffs  

A lot of the blame by fans and media was placed on Westbrook.  

Trade rumors surrounding Westbrook have been a constant all summer, but on September 15, he remains on the Lakers roster.

On Thursday, famous basketball trainer Chris Brickley shared a video of Westbrook working out in the gym, which is going viral on Instagram and Twitter..

Brickley captioned his post of the video: "@russwest44 double sessions during NYFW. Russ is ready for a big season 🏁 (📸 by @harrington1313)"

Even with Westbrook having a down season, there is no way that all of the struggles the Lakers had is on him. 

The roster construction was weak (they had way too many older players), and eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis missed 42 of the 82 regular season games. 

Therefore, it's fair to assume that they would have at least made the NBA Playoffs if they had a healthy Davis.

LeBron James has made the NBA Finals ten times, so all the Lakers need to do is make the playoffs to give themselves a chance. 

The Lakers will play their first game of the 2022-23 season on the road against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on October 18. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

