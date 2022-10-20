This Video Of Steph Curry Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors picked up their first win of the season when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on Tuesday evening.

They won't play their next game until Friday (against the Denver Nuggets), so they had the night off on Wednesday.

Most teams in the NBA were playing, and the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks played a thriller on ESPN.

After trailing by as many as 22 points, the Suns rallied back and found themselves tied in the game's final seconds.

Damion Lee drilled a shot to give them a 107-105 lead, which ended up being the game-winner.

Following the huge shot, Steph Curry posted a video to Instagram celebrating, and the clip went viral all over Twitter.

Bleacher Report's post has 700,000 views in less than one day.

Curry and Lee were teammates on the Warriors for the last four seasons before he joined the Suns over the offseason.

In addition, Lee is married to Curry's sister, so they are brothers-in-law.

To see Curry get so excited in his home was excellent content for NBA fans.

Lee finished his heroic night with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of playing time.

The two will face off against each other soon as the Suns and Warriors play on Oct. 25 in San Francisco.

Curry led the Warriors to a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening.

He had 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes of playing time.