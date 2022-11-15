Video Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

On Saturday night, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 to win their seventh game of the season.

Zion Williamson finished with 26 points, four rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the former Duke star had a hilarious exchange with a reporter, which is going viral.

The reporter asked him to rate his defense in the game, and Williamson turned the question back to him, asking him how he would rate his defense.

He gave him a B-, and Williamson said he could accept that because the Pelicans got the win.

The fantastic clip that Bleacher Report shared has over 1.5 million views and nearly 28,000 likes.

Williamson and the Pelicans are currently 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have a very talented roster, also featuring Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum.

If they can stay healthy, they have a chance to be one of the top teams in the west.

Last season, Williamson missed the entire season, but they still got to the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

The Pelicans will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Louisiana.

Williamson is listed as questionable for the game (right ankle/foot sprain).

He is currently averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.